Surveillance video shows deadly crash involving Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moments leading up to the deadly crash that killed two people, including a Phoenix police officer.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

Witnesses reportedly saw an eastbound vehicle running a red light while the police cruiser was going southbound through the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, 31-year old Christopher Castro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Ginarro New, 27, had to be extricated from his vehicle before he was taken to the hospital where he died.

“It's very unfortunate that this happened, especially an officer, but it could happen to any of us. It was just very sad to see how it happened,” says Mayra Ornelas, J’Adore Salon owner.

Ornelas checked her store's surveillance video after learning about the crash. She was shocked with what she saw.

“There is a car like speeding, right at the light, and he just did not stop and just hit… and he hits the cop car, the SUV. It just flew in the air and just pieces everywhere and smoke,” says Ornelas. “We usually have people, you know, passing away right in that intersection because of how fast people go, drive."

Ornelas says the intersection is known for speeding, resulting in many deaths over the years. It is nerve-racking for her since her business sits on the corner.

“It's a big, busy intersection, you know, it's a busy street. So yeah, a lot of people just speeding up and down and nothing gets done. So hopefully, they can do something about it this time,” says Ornelas.

The surveillance video shows the intensity of the crash that resulted in so much devastation.

“Very sad, very sad... just to think that could be a relative or you know your friend or just anybody in general,” says Ornelas.

Castro's sister says their family is devastated as well saying:

“He was a loving brother, son, grandson great grandson and stepfather. He volunteered at his church- Solid rock missionary baptist church three times a week, where he was also baptized at. He was planning his wedding with his new fiancé. He had just received a promotion a week ago. Graduated in 2019 from Glendale community college. He was also coaching a little league team. He was proud to be a step father, looking forward to getting his Real estate license. He had a lot more life to live. He was a huge people person, loved making people laugh. Always friendly, he was all heart.”

