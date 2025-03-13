'Speed roommating' event coming to Phoenix Thursday night

PHOENIX — You've heard about speed dating, but what about speed roommating? The unique concept is coming to downtown Phoenix Thursday night.

Unlike speed dating, the company SpareRoom says they've gotten rid of the tables and timers. It's more of a mixer with drinks and an opportunity to meet others who are looking for a roommate.

Data from SmartAsset shows you need to make at least $49,000 a year in Phoenix to keep up with your monthly rental payments on a two-bedroom apartment. But that doesn't mean you'll be living comfortably.

With an increased cost of living, data from SpareRoom shows there has been a rise in people looking to share rent.

"There's always the cost saving, but there's also other benefits as well," Matt Hutchinson, with SpareRoom, said. "You can live in a nicer apartment, in a nicer area if you share. There's also all those connections as rents rise and people find themselves struggling to do anything other than make their rent every month — people don't have money left to burn and socialize. They don't have a spare bit of cash to be in a bar or go to a concert. So you actually your roommates become a real social support network."

The event is from 7 - 10 p.m. on Thursday at Angel's Trumpet Ale House in downtown Phoenix. It's free to attend, but you need to RSVP ahead of time. For more information, click here.