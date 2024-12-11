Ronald McDonald House reopens Phoenix location following renovations

PHOENIX — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona is reopening its Cambridge House at Phoenix Children's hospital after being closed for 15 months due to renovations.

The organization says it raised over $4 million to go towards renovating the rooms, which can accommodate up to 18 families every night. The house is a "home away from home" for families who need a place to stay, at no cost, while their child is in the hospital.

The Cambridge House also includes the Valley's first day-use program where anyone with a child at Phoenix Children's Thomas Campus can rest, shower, exercise, do laundry, or cook a meal during the day.

Now that it's back open, the house is in need of volunteers to help cook meals. For more information, click here.