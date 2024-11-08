PXU students demand change after chaos at high school homecoming

PHOENIX — Students and parents are demanding action after a scare involving police that caused chaos at a Valley school's homecoming dance.

The incident happened last month on October 19 at Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen. One juvenile was arrested following the incident, but police said no weapons were found.



Dozens spoke out at Thursday’s Phoenix Union High School Governing Board meeting, raising concerns about security and safety.

"Betty H. Fairfax homecoming made students, staff, and teachers fear for their lives," said one student to the school board.

"After the events of Oct. 19, parents, students, and staff are not only exhausted but increasingly concerned," said another Betty Fairfax student.

Other students called the situation was avoidable and urged the district to have been protocol in place.

Phoenix Police Department said the incident in October happened after a 911 call regarding students flashing guns on campus. Phoenix police say no guns were found, but a student was arrested after their interactions with police.

"I thought this happens all the time even though people were screaming for their lives and trampling over each other," said one student.

Students told the governing board they no longer feel safe at school.

"I will admit that I don’t feel safe at school and thought about not going to school or events because of my experience," one student told the board.

Many stepped up to demand change, some calling for SROs and metal detectors.

"Along with metal detectors and SROs, I not only want but need action," said one student.

However, students from various PXU schools disagreed with those solutions, some calling for better mental health resources and intervention programs.

The district, at one point, got rid of school resource officers, but ultimately brought them back in 2023. PXU told ABC15 they currently have four SROs and two school safety officers. There is also a weapons detector pilot program operating at two schools. The district says Betty Fairfax is not a part of that pilot program and the high school does not currently have an SRO.

"We must act on these calls for action," said Betty Fairfax Principal Jef Heredia.

Heredia urged the Governing Board to listen, saying there won’t be a "one size fits all" approach.

"Their feedback is clear," said Heredia. "They are asking for action, action with protection, action with security measures that will ensure the wellbeing of everyone who walks through our doors."

A district spokesperson declined an interview but provided ABC15 with a statement:

"Tonight, we heard from our community about safety concerns on our campuses and we are listening. Safety will always be our top priority and we remain committed to partnering with our students, staff, and families to implement solutions that ensure all who enter our campuses feel safe."