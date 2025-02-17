Protests planned across the country, including Phoenix, on Presidents Day

PHOENIX — Advocates are planning to gather across the country, including in Phoenix, on Monday to protest President Trump's sweeping number of executive orders since taking office last month.

The 50501 Movement- which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement- formed on the social media platform Reddit and now has over 100,000 supporters on the page.

They're expected to gather at the Arizona State Capitol at noon on Presidents Day.

"We refuse to accept that money should hold the power to undermine the fundamental rights we cherish as Americans," the group said in a statement on their website. The group is calling for change after a number of orders were signed by President Trump, alongside billionaire Elon Musk, including the firing of thousands of federal workers.

The Trump administration says there are too many federal employees and that a reduction in the workforce is necessary to make it more efficient.