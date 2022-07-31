Watch Now
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power around the Valley Saturday

Posted at 6:35 PM, Jul 30, 2022
PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power after monsoon storms moved through the Valley Saturday afternoon.

Between APS and SRP, as of 6:30 p.m., there are about 10,576 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 9,013 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 1,563 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

