POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power around the Valley 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power as strong monsoon storms moved into the Valley Friday.

Between SRP and APS, there are approximately 4,206 Valley customers without power as of 4:05 p.m. Friday.

According to the SRP outage map, about 1,413 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area is affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 2,793 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here. Many of the APS outages are remainders from Thursday night's storms in Peoria. The outages caused some Peoria schools to close on Friday.

RELATED: RADAR CONDITIONS

For the latest weather conditions, click here.

