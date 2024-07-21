Watch Now
POWER OUTAGES: 17,000+ without power across the Valley Sunday as monsoon storms hit

Monsoon storms are rolling through the Valley Sunday!
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 21, 2024

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power as storms move through the Valley Sunday afternoon.

As of 5:30 p.m., there are about 17,500 customers without power.

According to the APS outage map, about 10,500 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the SRP outage map, about 7,000 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

