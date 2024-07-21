LIVE UPDATES: Heavy storms move into the Valley

A wall of storms moved across the state Sunday, prompting a severe thunderstorm watch for multiple counties, including Maricopa.
ABC15 is tracking the latest updates below:
3:07 p.m.
A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix AZ, Mesa AZ and Chandler AZ until 3:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/y2yz63nbKZ— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024
3:02 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Anthem AZ, New River AZ and Cave Creek AZ until 3:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/uWBy9qG3B8— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024
2:50 p.m.
2:50 PM Update: Severe thunderstorms across the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix are beginning to descend toward the Valley this afternoon. The primary concern with these storms will be strong damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Lckyow21Fl— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024
2:34 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fountain Hills AZ, Cave Creek AZ and Carefree AZ until 3:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/D5BHK6IGxZ— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024
1:59 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rio Verde AZ, Tonto Basin AZ and Camp Creek AZ until 2:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/W8GTt4jTHJ— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024
1:50 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Arizona until 8 PM MST pic.twitter.com/4O5TbyMATe— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2024