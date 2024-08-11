Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run with bicyclist near 16th Street and Buckeye Road

Police are asking for the public's help after a bicyclist was killed in a Saturday night hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix.

Phoenix officers responded to a call of a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle near 16th Street and Buckeye Road around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived, crews located the bicyclist, identified as an adult man, with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to officials.

The vehicle, described as a light-colored truck, was believed to be heading northbound on 16th Street when the crash occurred. The truck took off before officials arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 and can remain anonymous. Officials say a reward will be paid for any information leading to an arrest.