Police investigating shooting near 44th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — A deadly shooting is under investigation in a neighborhood near 44th Street and Camelback Road.

Phoenix police officers were first called to the scene after 8 a.m. Friday to investigate a "shots fired" call. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead.

Watch live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

A large area of the neighborhood has been shut down due to police activity.

"This scene remains active as officers are ensuring the homes in the area are safe," police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.