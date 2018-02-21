Teens organize 'March for Our Lives' rally in Phoenix following mass Florida shooting

PHOENIX - She's not even old enough to vote, but 16-year-old Samantha Lekberg isn't letting that stop her from standing up for what she believes in.

"Nothing has changed," Lekberg explains. "And I figured something has to change so I took action where I could."

Lekberg, a sophomore at Willow Canyon High School in Surprise, is spearheading the Phoenix "March For Our Lives", a national event taking place March 24 in cities all across the U.S.

The goal is to force Congress to act on gun control.

The event was organized by the survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting. On Valentine's Day, 17 students and staff members were gunned down in their own high school.

It's a story Lekberg and her friends have seen time and time again, but this one felt different.

"It stung. It felt very personal; the victims remind me of my friends. The victims' families remind me of my family."

And now, they're fighting for those families who are missing pieces of their hearts that they'll never get back.

They're only teenagers, but they're adult enough to know that what they do today could have a big impact on what happens tomorrow, especially for future generations.

"I would be able to tell them [my children] that no, we didn't do it all and your mom is not responsible for this, but we did something about it and stood up for what believed in to make a change," explains Alexis Covarubbio.

If you'd like more information on the event, search "#MarchForOurLives Phoenix Arizona" on Facebook.