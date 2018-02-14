At least 20 injured in Florida high school mass shooting

PARKLAND, Florida — More than 20 people are injured after a mass shooting happened Wednesday inside a high school in South Florida.

Stoneman Douglas High School is considered an active shooting situation and the shooter is still inside the building. Several students wer believed to still be inside shortly after 3 p.m.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

It's an active investigation and much of the area around the school is blocked off to the public.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Stoneman Douglas High School has more than 3,000 students in grades 9-12.