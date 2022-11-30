Watch Now
Phoenix officers shoot, kill man near 16th Street and Southern Avenue

Police say the vehicle matched an armed robbery suspect description
Posted at 4:16 AM, Nov 30, 2022
PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers overnight.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday when officers spotted a vehicle that matched a description of the suspect in an armed robbery earlier in the day.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and lost control, crashing into a fence near 16th Street and Southern Avenue.

Police say they gave multiple commands for the driver to exit the vehicle before they opened fire, killing the driver.

A woman in the car was taken into custody but was not hurt.

According to initial information from police, a gun was recovered in the vehicle.

No further information has been released.

