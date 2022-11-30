Watch Now
Mesa police officers involved in deadly shooting near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue

One person was killed, no officers were hurt
The incident occurred near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.
Dobson Road OIS
Posted at 5:13 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 08:26:18-05

MESA, AZ — Mesa police officers were involved in a deadly shooting along Dobson Road near Southern Avenue.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence and road closures outside of a 7-Eleven store.

Police have confirmed they were involved in the shooting and that one person was shot. Officials at the scene tell ABC15 the person who was shot has since died from their injuries.

No officers were injured.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

