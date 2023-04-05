Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan throwing first pitch at D-backs home opener

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan is throwing the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks' home opener on Thursday night.

Officer Moldovan is continuing his recovery after being shot multiple times during a call in December 2021.

Moldovan finally returned home after months in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities in June 2022.

The first pitch will be thrown at 7 p.m. to kick off the D-backs' first game at Chase Field this season. The opener starts a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For their home opener, there will also be an Opening Day Street Festival with music, food, and drinks before the game. There will also be a free 25th Anniversary Rally Towel for the first 30,000 fans in attendance.

For more on Thursday's home opener, click here.

IF YOU GO:



Game time: Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

Location: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson] in Phoenix.

Videos in the player above show ABC15's prior coverage on Officer Moldovan and his recovery.