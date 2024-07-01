Watch Now
Phoenix officer injured after accidental firing of duty weapon while at precinct

police-lights
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 01, 2024

An officer was taken to the hospital Monday morning after he accidentally fired his duty weapon, injuring himself.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Phoenix Police Department's South Mountain Precinct, near 7th and Southern avenues.

The officer was in the back parking lot of the precinct when he had an "accidental discharge of his duty weapon," according to officials.

He reportedly had an injury to his lower body and is considered non-life-threatening.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

An internal investigation into the incident is underway.

