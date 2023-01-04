Phoenix group home where 18-year-old was shot and killed will close

PHOENIX — A Phoenix group home where an 18-year-old was shot and killed by another teen has announced it will close one of its facilities.

A spokesperson for North Star Independent Living Services said on Wednesday that they have voluntarily chosen to close its Mountain View facility in Phoenix.

The shooting took place in September, killing 18-year-old T’revonsay Sales.

ABC15 has reported on how this was not the first shooting at the facility.

Back in February 2021, officers responded to a shooting at the same address for the North Star Independent Living Services where multiple people were shot.

ABC15 also found past police reports where guns and drugs were seized from the facility.

In an email to ABC15, a spokesperson said, “DCS did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties and allows North Star to remain focused on our residents and the good work our staff is doing to keep them safe and secure.”

They went on to say, “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents. Current residents have already been informed and DCS is working to place residents in other facilities by the end of January. Our employees at the Mountain View location have all been offered positions at other North Star operated facilities.”