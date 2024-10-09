Phoenix considering new ordinance to crack down on abandoned shopping carts

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is considering a new ordinance that would crack down on the number of abandoned shopping carts throughout the city.

A “Shopping Cart Restricted Device Ordinance” topic was on the city council meeting agenda on Wednesday, noting the continued “point of frustration and blight across the City.”

The city’s Neighborhood Services Department staff retrieved nearly 8,000 abandoned shopping carts during fiscal year 2023-2024 with 75% of them belonging to retailers with a cart-retrieval contract. The department says most carts are found along the Interstate 17 corridor.

Locking mechanisms on shopping carts would further prevent them from being taken off the retailer's property.

According to the city, not all areas of the Valley have an abandoned shopping cart ordinance in place, and only four of the local cities with an ordinance require a locking mechanism.

Trish Hart with Arizona Food Marketing Alliance says 27 out of 28 Fry’s locations in the Valley have locking devices and sometimes they don’t work — and those devices can be expensive.

Leaders are considering research done across the Valley and country, including fines and/or imprisonment for anyone who removes a cart from a business, and other charges to return carts to retailers.

In the meantime, Arizona Food and Marketing Alliance says locking devices along with GPS tracking can help prevent stray carts.

ABC15 was told if you see one out of place you can call 1-800-THE-CART or contact Americas Cart Service.

Phoenix does currently charge for abandoned shopping carts returned to retailers and has been doing so since 2005, according to the city.