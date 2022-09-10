Watch Now
Parents, students express concerns to district leaders after Central High shooting scare

Phoenix Union High School District officials announced short and long-term plans to improve safety after Friday's incident
Central High School was placed on lockdown Friday as police investigated a "fight and possible popping sounds nearby."
Posted at 1:16 PM, Sep 10, 2022
PHOENIX — Students and parents are voicing their concerns to school leaders after a shooting scare Friday at Central High School in Phoenix.

Police initially received reports of shots fired just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, but did not find any evidence that a shooting took place at the school. After hours of searching the school, Phoenix police gave the "all clear" at about 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix police said Friday night that three people were detained in connection to the shooting scare, and another update may be provided Saturday.

Phoenix Union High School District officials held a meeting Saturday morning to let families express any concerns after Friday's incident.

District leaders announced some short-term actions that will be taken, including an increased police presence if needed.

    In addition, long-term plans they intend to implement include:

    • Take an in-depth look at the incident & strengthen work with PD
    • Continue drills & training
    • Encourage more engagement in PXU’s student safety committee
    • Continue work on the new Central HS safety committee

    Students and parents told district officials of the fear they had to go through during the incident.

    The principal says staff & detectives watched surveillance & found no weapons.

    Police had K-9s come through to find evidence of a shooting & found nothing.

    Some parents & students are upset that not all backpacks were searched. The principal says they can’t do that citing privacy issues.

    No official actions were taken at the meeting.

