Parents, students express concerns to district leaders after Central High shooting scare

PHOENIX — Students and parents are voicing their concerns to school leaders after a shooting scare Friday at Central High School in Phoenix.

Police initially received reports of shots fired just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, but did not find any evidence that a shooting took place at the school. After hours of searching the school, Phoenix police gave the "all clear" at about 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix police said Friday night that three people were detained in connection to the shooting scare, and another update may be provided Saturday.

Phoenix Union High School District officials held a meeting Saturday morning to let families express any concerns after Friday's incident.

District leaders announced some short-term actions that will be taken, including an increased police presence if needed.

Here are some of the short-term actions Phoenix Union is taking:

-The current community meeting

-Increased police presence, if needed

-A staff meeting Monday

-Provide additional student support & resources

Provide additional student support & resources

Encouraging students to say something if they see something

In addition, long-term plans they intend to implement include:



Take an in-depth look at the incident & strengthen work with PD

Continue drills & training

Encourage more engagement in PXU’s student safety committee

Continue work on the new Central HS safety committee

Students and parents told district officials of the fear they had to go through during the incident.

“I’m here to get an education, not run away in fear,” one student said.



Students and parents are now addressing district leaders and asking them questions.

The principal says staff & detectives watched surveillance & found no weapons.

Police had K-9s come through to find evidence of a shooting & found nothing.

Some parents & students are upset that not all backpacks were searched. The principal says they can’t do that citing privacy issues.

No official actions were taken at the meeting.