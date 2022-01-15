Parents speak out after 16-year-old shot while working at Phoenix drive-thru

It’s news no parent wants to get — a teenager was shot in the head while working at a Wendy's near 19th and Glendale avenues.

This happened after police say someone shot through the drive-thru window as 16-year-old Brian Durham was working. The teen is now stable after having surgery.

Mondeh Dayee says she was heartbroken when she heard her son was shot while on the job.

“I dropped. I mean, I started to sweat. My whole body was shaking. It’s heartbreaking for a sweet little kid like that to get shot like that. He doesn’t deserve that,” she told ABC15.

Brian's dad, Brian Durham, Sr. says his son got this job to help take care of his mother and siblings.

“B-man is the man. Not too many 16-year-old kids go to school and work,” he added.

Phoenix police say one of the employees inside the fast-food restaurant got into an argument with a customer over an order.

The customer then reportedly walked up to the drive-thru window and opened fire, striking Brian.

“He had a bullet that just nicked his brain,” said Durham, Sr.

Police are not going into more details, but Brian’s parents shared what they were told when they got to the scene.

“What was the dispute over?” asked our crew.

“Barbecue sauce,” said Dayee.

“Yes, barbecue sauce, and it wasn’t even meant for him. And I guess it was a confrontation between two other people, and he was like the register man. So, he was stuck in the middle,” said Durham, Sr.

Police say, after firing into the drive-thru window, the suspect jumped in the passenger side of the car, which then took off.

Police and paramedics arrived several minutes later.

At this point, Brian’s parents are just thankful he’s alive.

“People that get shot in the brain don’t live,” said Durham.

“He’s going to keep fighting. He’s a strong boy. He’s going to make it through this,” added Brian’s mom.

Brian has a long road to recovery and is expected to be okay.

His family has started an online fundraiser to help pay for his medical expenses.

As for the shooter:

“Whatever you were doing is not right for a barbecue sauce. You’re a grown man or grown woman. Turn yourself in,” said Dayee.

If you have any information about this case, police urge you to come forward.

To remain anonymous, you can call 480-WITNESS OR 480-TESTIGO.