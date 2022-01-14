Watch
Person hospitalized in serious condition after shooting near 19th Ave and Glendale

Posted at 9:11 PM, Jan 13, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near 19th and Glendale avenues, according to police.

Police say the male victim was reportedly involved in an "altercation" before the shooting took place. The alleged shooter had already left when police arrived. It's unclear if the victim is an adult male or teen.

No additional details on the shooter or this incident have been released as police continue to investigate.

