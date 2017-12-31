Options available to ensure you get home safely after celebrating the New Year

Seth Pines
5:50 AM, Dec 31, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro

As you head home from celebrating the New Year, there are several options available to ensure that you get home safely.

PHOENIX - Valley law enforcement will be out in full force on New Year's Eve to ensure everyone is celebrating safely and that everyone makes it home OK. 

After you're finished celebrating, there are multiple designated driver options available to make sure you make it home without a problem. 

  • Valley Metro bus, light rail, and ADA Dial-a-Ride: After 7 p.m., all rides are FREE
  • Uber: As part of their partnership between Valley Metro and Coors Light, users will be able to get 10% off two Uber rides to or from Valley Metro rail stations from 7 p.m. through 3 a.m. Use the code CLNYE.
  • Lyft: The popular rideshare service will also be operating in the Valley on New Year's Eve.
  • Designated driver: The old-fashioned way, make sure a friend or family member can pick you up if you've had too much to drink. 

