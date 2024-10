PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a crash involving a bus early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. at a transit facility near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix police say two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition and another was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not yet clear what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.