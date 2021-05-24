No connection between 2 found dead in Papago Park, no foul play suspected in drowning

PHOENIX — Police say there is no connection between two bodies found less than a mile from each other on Sunday at Papago Park in Phoenix.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Monday that the body of a man found in a pond at the south end of the park is being reported as a drowning, and no foul play is suspected.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. for an unknown issue at the popular hiking park.

ABC15 Arizona

When police arrived, they met up with the caller who directed them to a body on one of the trails.

Fortune says that body showed signs of blunt force trauma.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.