PHX PD: Body found near Papago Park hiking trail

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating near Papago Park after a body was discovered near a hiking trail Sunday morning.

Officials say at about 8 a.m., officers responded to the trail near Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the caller who pointed them toward the body.

Upon further inspection officers determined it was in fact a body.

Detectives remain on scene and are continuing to investigate. The area will be closed for several hours.

No further details have been provided.