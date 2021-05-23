Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

PHX PD: Body found near Papago Park hiking trail

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15 Arizona
Trail near Papago Park is closed for an investigation after a body was discovered.
Papago Body Discovery.jpg
Papago Park Investigation 2.jpg
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 14:59:21-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating near Papago Park after a body was discovered near a hiking trail Sunday morning.

Officials say at about 8 a.m., officers responded to the trail near Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the caller who pointed them toward the body.

Upon further inspection officers determined it was in fact a body.

Detectives remain on scene and are continuing to investigate. The area will be closed for several hours.

No further details have been provided.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Lakers vs. Suns today at 12:30 p.m. on ABC15 Arizona