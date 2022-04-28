New video released in deadly hit-and-run involving beloved Valley cook

PHOENIX — Investigators released new surveillance video in the story above of a hit-and-run that took the life of a beloved Valley cook in hopes of bringing family justice and taking a reckless driver off the street.

Ask anyone at the Hideaway Lounge and they'll tell you something's been missing recently.

“The energy is different, it's not the same,” Alyssa Cobian alongside Monica Reiser.

Reiser is a regular at the Phoenix bar and Alyssa works behind it.

They were close friends with Jesus Quintanilla, often called Jesse, who used to sit near the end of the bar and scratch-off lottery tickets.

He's known to enjoy playing pool but his key contribution to those who knew him was the magic he cooked up in the kitchen.

"You never had to send anything back when he cooked,” said Reiser.

On April 2, Jesse was riding his bike home. Friends say he was finishing up a night of playing pool.

He was trying to cross 32nd Street and Thomas Road when he was hit by a white car.

Silent Witness released video on Wednesday of his final moments on his bike before being struck by the sedan in hopes of getting new leads.

The driver just keeps going like nothing happened.

“Those few seconds and they just took off,” said Reiser.

The 66-year-old did not survive his injuries.

“He didn't deserve it,” said Reiser.

“How could you not notice you hit somebody, how could you not stop,” said Dana Dishon.

Dishon had two kids with Jesse’s nephew.

She said she was the only English speaker at his funeral earlier this month. She said he was known to fill the bellies of those who were lucky enough to enjoy his cooking but he also filled the hearts of those around him.

Dishon also worked alongside Jesse at the Hideaway Lounge. She says most will remember him for his spicy salsa but she remembers him in part as a protector from unruly patrons.

Jesse leaves behind three kids and more grandkids than Dana can count.

"There's a bad taste in the mouth of those who knew Jesse - until the driver of that white car is caught," Dishon said. “Come forward, turn yourself in."

If you have any information regarding the case you can contact Silent Witness at 480 WITNESS, 480-948-6377 or 480 TESTIGO for Spansh.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent wWtness website at silentwitness.org

A cash reward could be earned for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect in the crime.