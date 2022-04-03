Watch
66-year-old man killed in hit and run at 32nd St & Thomas Rd

Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 03, 2022
PHOENIX — A man was killed in a hit and run crash at 32nd Street and Thomas Road late Saturday night.

The man was identified as 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla.

Phoenix police say Quintanilla was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk when he was hit by a white four-door sedan.

Quinanilla was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are looking for the person responsible for the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

