Most ballot questions pass in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — 24 of 34 questions poised to Maricopa County voters in some cities and school districts are on their way to passing.

At 8 p.m. on election night, county election officials reported that 268,083 of 1,410,174 eligible voters have cast a ballot. A turnout of 19%. Ballots from voters that dropped off their vote at an election center today are expected to be counted in the next few days.

Budget Override Continuations

Thirteen school districts put the question to voters to allow for a budget override continuation, a provision in state law that allows districts to increase their budget over their state-set limits by a maximum of 15%. Eight are passing, including Chandler Unified by a margin of 4,216 votes.

So far, school districts where an override is trailing are:

Buckeye ESD: -252 votes

Liberty ESD: -364 votes

Buckeye HSD: -622 votes

Litchfield ESD: -1,455 votes

Agua Fria HSD: -1,638 votes

Bond Approvals

Six school districts, as well as the city of Chandler and the town of Gilbert, asked their voters to approve bonds. Both municipalities were successful, but only three of the six districts are passing.

School districts with trailing bond approvals:

Queen Creek ESD: -1,931 votes

Higley Unified: -664 votes

Cave Creek Unified: -481

Budget Increases

Three of the Four school districts with a budget increase measure on the ballot have “Yes” leading. Fountain Hills Unified is the lone district with yes trailing by 175 votes. District voters were split on questions with a budget override continuation request leading by 257 votes.

Propositions

Three municipalities had propositions on the ballot, including an approval of Scottsdale’s 2021 General Plan which voters are approving of 25,209 to 21,812. Both Gilbert and Surprise asked voters to extend franchise agreements with utilities that operate in the town, both passing overwhelmingly.