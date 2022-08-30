Marine veteran accused of killing Phoenix girlfriend arrested in El Salvador

A Marine veteran accused of killing his girlfriend from Phoenix in 2016 has been arrested in El Salvador.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Raymond McLeod was arrested Monday morning.

USMS said McLeod is expected to be back in the U.S. by early Tuesday morning.

The details surrounding the arrest are unclear at this time, however, more information is expected Tuesday.

McLeod is accused of killing his girlfriend, Krystal Mitchell of Phoenix, in 2016. The San Diego County District Attorney’s office later charged him with murder.

Mitchell was found dead inside a friend’s home on Mission Gorge Road.

RELATED: Mother of Valley resident killed in San Diego issues plea

According to San Diego Police, she was last seen alive with McLeod. Prosecutors say McLeod strangled Mitchell before fleeing the country.

U.S. Marshals

In March of 2017, McLeod was reportedly spotted in Guatemala as well as Belize and Mexico.

Last year, the U.S. Marshals said they were offering up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.