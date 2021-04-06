$50K reward for former Marine wanted for 2016 murder of Krystal Mitchell in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a former Marine who is wanted for the 2016 murder of a Phoenix woman.

Raymond Samuel "RJ" McLeod, Jr., 37, is wanted in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old mother, Krystal Mitchell.

Mitchell died after she was found not breathing in a San Diego apartment on June 10, 2016. She was reportedly last seen with her boyfriend, McLeod. The couple had reportedly been visiting friends in the San Diego area at the time.

McLeod was charged with murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest, but he has not been located.

He is now on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list and is believed to be in Central America or Mexico.

Officials say McLeod, who is also from Phoenix, was last reported in Guatemala in 2017 and Belize in 2018. He may be going by the name "Matt" or "Mateo" and may have a beard. He has several distinguishing tattoos including skulls, symbols, and words on his chest and arms.

McLeod is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has brown hair and hazel eyes. When he fled, he weighed 245 pounds and had a "tattooed muscular physique."

Officials say he is an avid bodybuilder and heavy drinker with a history of domestic violence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 or online at usmarshals.gov/tips.