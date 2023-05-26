Watch Now
Man indicted on murder charge after body found burned in dumpster in Phoenix

Phoenix's homelessness crisis: a body was found burning in a dumpster in "The Zone" as the community searches for answers.
Posted at 9:43 AM, May 26, 2023
PHOENIX — A man is facing murder, kidnapping, and arson charges after the death of a man found in a burning dumpster in "The Zone" earlier this year.

The incident occurred near 11th Avenue and Madison Street early in the morning on March 21. Responding officers found a burning dumpster in the area and discovered a body inside.

Two people were arrested in connection to the homicide, and police documents say a third person was captured on surveillance video taking part in the crime.

In April, Phoenix police announced they were looking to identify another person involved in the March killing.

On Friday, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that 23-year-old Dave Jacuan Kahlil Dinkins was indicted and is facing four charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson, and abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

MCAO says Dinkins is “accused of having restrained, killed, and then burned the body of a person living in the area."

The area known as "The Zone" is a large homeless encampment located just west of the downtown Phoenix area. As many as 1,000 people have lived there at any one time. The City of Phoenix has started cleaning up the area after a judge's order.

