Man in critical condition after suffering heat exhaustion on Camelback Mountain Monday

PHOENIX — A man in his 60s is in critical condition after being airlifted off of Camelback Mountain Monday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the man suffered heat exhaustion and became faint while hiking with a coworker.

Fire officials say the man is from out of town and on a work trip.

The incident happened around 3 p.m., with temperatures just below 100 degrees.

Firefighters responded after the man's coworker called 911 from the mountain. When firefighters arrived the man was in unstable condition and required advanced lifesaving measures. The man was airlifted off the mountain and taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

HIKING IN THE HEAT

Each year the Phoenix Fire Department, and other departments across the Valley, are called to dozens of mountain rescues for hikers in distress because of the heat.

In an effort to prevent them, Phoenix Fire is offering tips to help you stay safe.

To prevent a sun stress emergency remember to:



Drink before you're thirsty and drink often.

Eat a healthy diet.

Wear a hat or cap, keep the neck covered, and wear loose-fitting clothing.

If you can, work in the cool hours of the day or evening.

You should also plan to bring certain supplies with you, such as:

Water, a good rule is 1 liter (32 ounces) of water for every two hours

Hike with a buddy

Wear the proper boots and hiking gear

Take a cell phone, in case you need to call for help

Sunscreen

