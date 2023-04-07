Tips for safe hiking in the Valley during the heat

PHOENIX — You can run but you can't hide! The Valley is flirting with triple-digit temperatures next week as we brace for the summer months.

Each year the Phoenix Fire Department, and other departments across the Valley, are called to dozens of mountain rescues for hikers in distress because of the heat.

In an effort to prevent them, Phoenix Fire is offering tips to help you stay safe.

To prevent a sun stress emergency remember to:



Drink before you're thirsty and drink often.

Eat a healthy diet.

Wear a hat or cap, keep the neck covered and wear loose fitting clothing.

If you can, work in the cool hours of the day or evening.

You should also plan to bring certain supplies with you, such as:



Water, a good rule is 1 liter (32 ounces) of water for every two hours

Hike with a buddy

Wear the proper boots and hiking gear

Take a cell phone, in case you need to call for help

Sunscreen

RELATED: Phoenix trials to close during Extreme Heat days

Remember, once temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher all trail difficulty levels increase by one level.

The Phoenix Fire Department and City of Phoenix Park Rangers, advise not hiking during high heat or in the middle of the day during prime sunlight hours. If you're going to hike on hot days, do it in the early morning or early evening hours and know your limits.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti breaks down the difference between dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke and how to treat each one.

He also says that while restoring electrolytes after heavy activity is important, he shies away from sports drinks because of the sugar and instead suggests your own concoction of water, honey, and a pinch of salt to achieve the same benefits.

Watch more in the video below:

Impact of the heat on your health

Heat-related injuries fall into three major categories:



Heat cramps

Heat exhaustion

Heatstroke

Heat cramps are muscular pains and spasms that occur when the body loses electrolytes during profuse sweating or when inadequate electrolytes are taken into the body. They usually begin in the arms, legs or abdomen, and often precede heat exhaustion.

Treatment for heat cramps is to rest in the shade, get near a fan, spray the person with water and massage the cramp.

Heat exhaustion is a medical emergency. When a person is suffering from heat exhaustion, they will perspire profusely and most likely will be pale.

It is best treated by taking the patient to a cool place, applying cool compresses, elevating the feet and giving the patient fluids.

Heat stroke is the worst heat-related injury. The brain has lost its ability to regulate body temperature. The patient will be hot, reddish and warm to the touch. Their temperature will be markedly high and there will be no perspiration. This is a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

The emergency care of heatstroke is to cool the body as quickly as possible. One of the best methods for cooling the body during a heat emergency is to wrap the patient in cool, wet sheets.

