Protecting yourself during extreme heat

PHOENIX — Heat is the #1 weather-related killer.

As the Valley is on the brink of extreme heat, we heard from ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti to get a deeper understanding of what happens to the body when it's exposed to extreme temperatures.

Dr. Shad breaks down the difference between dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke and how to treat each one.

He also says that while restoring electrolytes after heavy activity is important, he shies away from sports drinks because of the sugar and instead suggests your own concoction of water, honey, and a pinch of salt to achieve the same benefits.

Watch more in the video below: