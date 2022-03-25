Man accused in hit-and-run death of GCU student to be sentenced Friday

PHOENIX — The driver accused of striking and killing a Grand Canyon University student four years ago will be sentenced by a judge Friday at Maricopa County Superior Court.

According to police, Taylor White was jogging in April of 2018 and stepped into the crosswalk when the light turned green near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road. Witnesses told police an SUV ran the red light, striking and killing White.

It took Phoenix police three years before an arrest was made. They say Adrian Favela was behind the wheel and a woman was in the passenger seat. Favela was booked into jail initially on second-degree murder charges, among other felony charges. Those charges were brought down to one felony count of leaving the scene of a deadly accident. According to Favela’s plea agreement, he could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison or he could get parole depending on what the judge decides.

“While we are grateful that something is happening tomorrow, we are extremely disappointed, extremely devastated. There's not a word to encompass these conflicting emotions that we have about tomorrow,” White’s mother, Angela, told ABC15 ahead of Friday’s sentencing.

White’s family says in order to charge Favela with more severe crimes, like second-degree murder, they would have to prove criminal recklessness which Arizona law defines as a gross deviation from a standard of conduct, like speeding or impairment for example. Because Favela left the scene, the family says they were told it would be difficult to prove he was doing any of those things at the time.

“Right now, the way that the law is stated, if someone is impaired and they leave the scene they’re going to be facing a lesser charge when that impairment can’t be proven,” Angela said. “We want to change that and implement this law for Taylor that you’re no longer rewarded for leaving the scene and letting your intoxication wear off. It’s, we’re going to assume there’s a reason that you ran. We all know there are reasons why people flee the scene, so why are we not holding them accountable for those even when they can’t be proven?”

When asked about why those additional charges against Favela were dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed it was because of a lack of evidence.

“The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is obligated to follow the law and only prosecutes charges for which it has a reasonable likelihood of conviction,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement. “The defendant has plead guilty to a class 2 felony for leaving the scene of an accident causing a death. There was insufficient evidence to proceed on the other referred charges. The Office complied with victims’ rights laws regarding consultation and discussion with the victims about the resolution of this case.”