Arrests made in 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed Grand Canyon University student

PHOENIX — Three years after a Grand Canyon University student was killed in a hit-and-run crash, Phoenix police say arrests have been made.

Taylor White, 21, was jogging with a friend when he was fatally struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road on April 8, 2018. Phoenix police released surveillance video from a city bus showing the suspect vehicle, which they later found, but it didn't immediately lead them to the suspect driver.

Friends and family described White as an adventurous and outgoing man who perhaps was best known for providing good times and lifelong memories. He was engaged to be married when the crash occurred.

Phoenix Police Department

Police said in a statement Wednesday that "the arrests were based on probable cause from forensic evidence, digital evidence, and witness testimony."

Officials did not provide further details about the arrests but are expected to release more information later Wednesday morning.