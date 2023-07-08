Heat relief resources amid excessive heat warnings, including free rides to heat relief centers

Temperatures continue to climb across the Valley and there aren't any signs of slowing any time soon.

"It's unbearable and it is really life-threatening," says Chris Helmuth.

Chris Helmuth with Arizona Public Service (APS) says this is part of what folks in Arizona brave every year.

"We've seen how the increase in deaths related to heat have been on the rise since 2019 in Phoenix," she told ABC15.

That's why it's important to be able to get heat relief fast.

211 Arizona and APS joined up to offer rides to cooling centers, respite centers, and hydration stations during Arizona's hot summer months.

"People just call 211. They hit number 4 for transportation and the 211 operators can help assess the situation. Find out where they are. Find out where the nearest cooling site to them is. Order a ride from Lyft to pick them up free of charge," she added.

If you go to the 211 website, you'll see more heat relief options you can take advantage of, if you are eligible.

For example, there are weatherization programs and home rehabilitation services, which can help you improve the energy efficiency of your home and help with major repairs.

Services could include double-paned windows and major air conditioning repairs.

There's also utility assistance, and information on Arizona tenant rights and repairs.

For example, under state law, landlords don't have to provide air conditioning or cooling but are required to keep existing units working properly.

These are all resources 211 Arizona and APS hope will help save lives.

"People need to pay attention to their bodies. They need to make sure their core temperatures come down. They need to get whatever resources that are out there to make sure that they are safe," said Helmuth.

