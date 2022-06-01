Call 2-1-1 for a free ride to get to a cool, safe place this summer

PHOENIX — Need a ride to get to a cool, safe spot in the Valley? 2-1-1 Arizona offers free rides to cooling centers and emergency heat relief stations during the summer.

It's part of their partnership with Lyft. They will call you a Lyft that will come pick you up, take you to cool down, and then drive you back. This is meant to help people who have no other options get access to the resources available.

"I use a quote from Winston Churchill, and granted it is from the war but I believe that it is true here. And that is, 'victory is a beautiful, bright-colored flower and transportation in the stem in which without it could have never blossomed.' I always like to say everyone has beautiful services they offer and we are just the support that makes sure those people can get what they need," said Joe Hick, manager of the 2-1-1 program.

For help, just call 211. They can also help you get a ride to get food, housing resources, doctor's appointments, and more.

