Grant money available for businesses impacted by light rail construction

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix and Valley Metro opened up applications for its final year of the Small Business Financial Assistance Program. This is grant money for businesses that’ve been impacted by light rail construction, which has been going on for years.

According to Valley Metro, the program has given more than $1 million in funding to more than 200 small businesses since launching in 2021. For this last round of grants, business owners could get up to $9,000.

Samson Davis, the owner of Sam’s Barber Shop in south-central Phoenix, has seen a change in the foot traffic due to the construction.

“They’re putting a light rail for the convenience of the people. But the businesses, it’s a little bit inconvenient,” Davis said. “They’re doing it for a reason, but it has had an impact on our business.”

Davis said he was approached about the grant money, which he had no idea was a thing.

Juliana Vasquez-Keating, a public information officer for Valley Metro, said they’ve been working to get into communities impacted and let them know there’s money for them.

“This program is actually funded through Phoenix Transportation 2050 and the Community Development and Investment Corporation, so, this is their transportation tax,” Vasquez-Keating said.

Davis received thousands of dollars, which he said has helped his small barber shop.

“Any little bit helps,” he said.

The grant program is being done as a pilot, Vasquez-Keating said, adding that it’s been “pretty well received.”

“We're just trying to get these businesses through the construction process because we want them to succeed when the light rail opens. We know how beneficial it will be for them once it opens,” Vasquez-Keating said.

There are requirements that businesses need to meet in order to qualify for the grants. For more information on those qualifications and how to apply, click here.