Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire at popular Valley restaurant Cocina Madrigal

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at Cocina Madrigal Sunday afternoon.

Officials say crews were called to the restaurant, located near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 4:15 p.m. for reports of smoke.

Responding crews found an active kitchen fire. Firefighters were able to evacuate the building and put out the fire.

#PHXFire extinguished a kitchen fire at the Cocina Madrigal restaurant located near 16th St & Broadway Rd preventing the fire from extending into the structure of the building. Crews were able to safely evacuate the business while simultaneously attacking the flames. pic.twitter.com/Alxv8Uyi7T — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) March 18, 2024

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Phoenix fire officials say the restaurant will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

Cocina Madrigal was recently named one of Yelp's "top 100 restaurants to visit in 2024" list and made the list's top spot in 2022.