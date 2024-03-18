Watch Now
Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire at popular Valley restaurant Cocina Madrigal

The restaurant will be closed for an unknown amount of time
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 17, 2024
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at Cocina Madrigal Sunday afternoon.

Officials say crews were called to the restaurant, located near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 4:15 p.m. for reports of smoke.

Responding crews found an active kitchen fire. Firefighters were able to evacuate the building and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Phoenix fire officials say the restaurant will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

Cocina Madrigal was recently named one of Yelp's "top 100 restaurants to visit in 2024" list and made the list's top spot in 2022.

