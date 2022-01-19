Phoenix Mexican restaurant Cocina Madrigal tops Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022 list

Several Valley restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat in 2022 list — including one that made the top spot in the entire country.

Cocina Madrigal, a Latinx father and son-owned Mexican restaurant near 16th Street and Broadway Road, took the number one spot.

They first made the Top 100 list in 2019, but rose to the highest honor on this year's list.

They’ve also earned their place on other top restaurant lists from Trip Advisor, Travel and Leisure, Food and Wine, The List, and more, according to their website.

According to Yelp, Chef Leo first developed his skills in Mexico and has been growing in the Valley for three decades.

Cocina Madrigal’s menu boasts items like Oaxaca Fundido, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Chocolate Chipotle Pie, and a selection of salads, enchiladas, tacos, burgers, and more.

What other Arizona restaurants made the list?

#23: WoodBarn BBQ in Queen Creek

#61: Bitter and Twisted Cocktail Parlour in Phoenix

#75: CAPS Sports Grill in Phoenix

#87: Wicked Brews, Bites and Spirits in Phoenix

In 2021, Simon’s Hot Dogs, Intentional Food Cafe and Market, Casa Corazon Restaurant, and The Parish were the Arizona eateries that made the list.

