FD: Smoke detectors not working during Phoenix house fire that left baby dead

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department is reminding residents to properly use smoke detectors in the wake of a house fire that claimed the life of a 10-month-old baby earlier this month.

Fire officials say smoke detectors inside a home near 35th and Glendale avenues were not functioning properly when the home caught fire on May 2.

The fire left an infant in critical condition with severe burns and sent a young girl and a man to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the baby has since died from its injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

Phoenix Fire and community partners will be hosting a “Smoke Alarm Walk” on Saturday morning in the neighborhood. Crews will be educating the community on the use and maintenance of smoke alarms and hope to install 100 new alarms in homes.

The City of Phoenix offers the following tips and facts regarding smoke detector use and fire safety:

