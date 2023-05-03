Infant in critical condition, child and man hospitalized after Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX — Multiple people, including an infant, were hurt in a house fire in the West Valley overnight.

Crews were called to the burning home near 35th and Glendale avenues just after midnight Wednesday.

All of the occupants of the home were able to evacuate and crews extinguished the flames.

However, Phoenix Fire Department says an infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition with first- and second-degree burns.

A young girl and a man in his thirties were also taken to a hospital in stable condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.