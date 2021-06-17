Family says Phoenix mother was stabbed to death near kids days before police arrived

PHOENIX — A Valley family is desperate for answers after a mother was brutally murdered in her Phoenix apartment.

Shavone Robinson was found stabbed to death in her apartment near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road last month.

While the 30-year-old mother's body was found on May 17, detectives now believe she was killed at least three days earlier.

Relatives tell ABC15 she was repeatedly stabbed to death, while her two toddlers and four-week-old baby were in the apartment.

"It makes it even worse. It makes us so sad," said Kika Robinson, Shavon's older sister.

Kika tells ABC15 it is clear the children are suffering from trauma following the gruesome murder and being stuck in the apartment with their deceased mother.

"They're getting a lot of counseling, but it's really traumatizing for them. And for us, we kind of feel helpless," she said. "All we can do is hug them and hold them and try to calm them down, but that's still a void we cannot feel no matter how hard we try."

Officers were called to the scene after two toddlers were seen crying on the balcony.

"I don't know what the kids are doing those days. It breaks my heart that they were in there and they saw that, and I know that those images will never ever leave their head," said Kika.

"It’s really to the point where you’re not sad anymore, you’re just mad," said Fajah Fox, Shavone's niece.

Shavone's six older siblings, as well as her nieces and nephews, are now left with so many questions and theories.

"In my opinion, I think somebody was still in there [after the murder]," said Kika.

"Because [the kids] weren’t malnourished when they found them," said Danielle Williams, Shavone's niece.

So far Phoenix police detectives have not made any arrests. They have put out a Silent Witness flyer and reward.

Relatives are frustrated with investigators, especially after it was family members who discovered Shavone's cell phone days after detectives cleared the crime scene.​

"It’s like, 'what were you guys doing?'" wondered Danielle.

The large family is now coming together to care for the young kids.

"We just hug them love them as much as we can. The little baby is growing, she's eating more, she's making her little baby sounds. So we try to focus on positive things," said Kika.

Part of their focus remains on the killer, who they are hopeful will be brought to justice soon.

"You took something from these children's life that's irreplaceable," said Kika. "If you know something, just please speak up."

If you have information about this case, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or submit a tip at silentwitness.org.