PD: Mother killed, 3 children found inside Phoenix apartment

Posted at 10:46 AM, May 18, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say a mother was killed and her three children were found unsupervised inside a Phoenix apartment Monday night.

Phoenix police said just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check call near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road regarding two children crying on an apartment porch.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the two unsupervised toddlers, ages 2 and 3.

The officers then entered the apartment and found a dead woman with obvious signs of trauma.

Police said a 4-week-old infant was also found in the apartment.

Authorities determined the woman was the mother of the children.

The three children were taken to a local hospital and were later released in good conditions.

Police said they are working to determine what led to the incident.

No suspect information is available at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

