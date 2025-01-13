FAA investigating after two planes approaching Phoenix Sky Harbor flew too close to each other Saturday

PHOENIX — The FAA is investigating after two planes became too close together while approaching Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport over the weekend.

The Delta Airlines and United Airlines flights were both approaching the airport to land Saturday around 1 p.m. when an air traffic controller can be heard redirecting the two because the planes were both attempting to land on "runway 8" at almost the same time. Both planes had alert systems that notified them that they had gotten too close to one another.

The pilots talked to air traffic controllers who appear to have directed the planes to "resequence," and flight data appears to show both making a circle before landing safely.

Both airlines released statements saying the pilots acted quickly to resolve the issue, and the flights landed safely.

The FAA called the incident a "loss of required separation." It's unclear exactly how close the two flights became to one another, but a viewer photo shows the two abnormally close:

Justin Giddens

Read statements from the FAA and both airlines below:

United Airlines:

"While United flight 1724 was preparing to land at Phoenix on Saturday, its pilots received an automated flight deck warning to change their altitude. The pilots acted immediately and landed safely. We’re working with the FAA on its investigation."

Delta Airlines:

"As nothing is more important than safety, Delta flight crews extensively train to handle uncommon scenarios such as this and followed the resolution advisory as directed. Delta aircraft are equipped with technology to warn crews of potential conflicts with other aircraft and our pilots train extensively to respond to uncommon situations like this one."

FAA:

"United Airlines Flight 1724 and Delta Air Lines Flight 1070 landed safely after experiencing a loss of required separation when they were inbound to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Both flight crews received onboard alerts that the other aircraft was nearby. Air traffic control issued corrective instructions to both flight crews. The FAA is investigating the incident, which occurred around 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, January 11."