Evicted family surrenders 18 chihuahuas to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control officials say they treated and took in 18 chihuahuas from a family evicted from their home.

On Tuesday, MCACC said a couple arrived at their shelter with a moving truck and car filled with dogs that needed to be surrendered to the shelter.

They had reportedly been evicted from their home and had run out of options, so they were no longer able to care for the animals.

"Our team scrambled to get all of them safely inside and out of the heat, set up water bowls, and then began the intake process of vaccinating and flea/tick treating all eighteen," MCACC said in a Facebook post.

MCACC shelters have been at or over capacity and they see even more animals come into the shelters around the July 4th holiday.

Fortunately, rescue groups were able to take in some of the chihuahuas before they will be eventually put up for adoption.

While the circumstances of this specific eviction case are not known, more evictions are expected as the pandemic-related eviction moratorium comes to an end. That could mean more trouble for even more pets and, of course, every other aspect of family life.

Even despite the moratorium, according to the Let Joe Know team, Maricopa County shows more than 3,000 eviction cases were filed in April 2021.

Phoenix topped the list of cities across the nation with the most eviction filings during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study by the United Way.

