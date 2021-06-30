Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (6/30/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

apollo.jpg
Apollo: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A667281Photo by: AHS
bebe.jpg
Bebe is a super sweet, senior gal. Sadly, she was brought to our shelter after her owner could no longer care for her. Now, at 12 years old, Bebe is looking for someone to spoil her through her golden years. She can be a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, Bebe is a loyal friend. Her human friends here at the shelter say she's "the sweetest soul you'll ever meet". She would be the perfect addition to a calm, quiet household where she can relax and lounge around with a loving family. Her favorite thing to do is sunbathe when it's not too hot out. If you're interested in adopting Bebe or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.Photo by: AHS
cadbury.jpg
Cadbury: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A660815Photo by: AHS
dawson.jpg
Dawson: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A666730Photo by: AHS
dunkin.jpg
Dunkin: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A666583Photo by: AHS
ebony.jpg
Ebony: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A665359Photo by: AHS
lucky.jpg
Lucky: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A664286Photo by: AHS
macey.jpg
Macey: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A667757Photo by: AHS
stitch.jpg
Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
beastie boy.jpg
Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
pierre.jpg
Pierre - A4570464 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 200. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
poppy.jpg
Poppy - A4582149 - SPAYED FEMALE RED/WHITE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 254 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
rex.jpg
Rex - A4586710- NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 155. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
tropicana.jpg
Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.
Photo by: MCACC
cappuccino.jpg
Cappuccino - A4596814 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 289. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
centro.jpg
Centro - A4596021 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 4 years old. EAST KENNEL - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
jake.jpg
Jake - A4595034 - NEUTERED MALE CREAM/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 427. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
maizy.jpg
Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
miranda.jpg
Miranda - A4598730 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 208. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
spruce.jpg
Spruce - A4595007 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 213. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC

