Bebe is a super sweet, senior gal. Sadly, she was brought to our shelter after her owner could no longer care for her. Now, at 12 years old, Bebe is looking for someone to spoil her through her golden years. She can be a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, Bebe is a loyal friend. Her human friends here at the shelter say she's "the sweetest soul you'll ever meet". She would be the perfect addition to a calm, quiet household where she can relax and lounge around with a loving family. Her favorite thing to do is sunbathe when it's not too hot out. If you're interested in adopting Bebe or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings. AHS

Stitch - A4564214 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AM PIT BULL TER/CHINESE SHARPEI - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 135. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Beastie Boy - A4568423 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN MASTIFF/MIX - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 134 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Pierre - A4570464 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 200. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Poppy - A4582149 - SPAYED FEMALE RED/WHITE AUST CATTLE DOG/MIX - about 1 year 1 month old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 254 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Rex - A4586710- NEUTERED MALE TRICOLOR AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 155. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Tropicana - A4577280 - SPAYED FEMALE CHOCOLATE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 221 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.

MCACC

Cappuccino - A4596814 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 289. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Centro - A4596021 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/SIBERIAN HUSKY - about 4 years old. EAST KENNEL - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Jake - A4595034 - NEUTERED MALE CREAM/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 427. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Maizy - A4359548 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 9 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Miranda - A4598730 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 208. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Spruce - A4595007 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/MIX - about 7 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 213. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

