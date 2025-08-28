Evacuations ordered after incendiary device found at Papago Park military reservation

PHOENIX — The area near the Papago Park military reservation has been evacuated after police say an incendiary device was located this afternoon.

Phoenix police say around 3:45 p.m., they were called to the area of the reservation on McDowell Road between 52nd and 56th streets for the possible presence of an incendiary device.

The Arizona National Guard says a vehicle arrived at the front gate, and security forces responded to the gate for a bomb threat.

Officers arrived and located the device.

They have since called out the department's Bomb Squad to investigate the device.

There have been no confirmed explosions and no reports of injuries, according to the Arizona National Guard.

It's not clear how long the evacuations will be in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.